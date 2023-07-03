Sheebah leaves Roast and Rhyme wanting more

Over the weekend, Jinja was been the venue for Roast and Rhyme Reggea Nyam Nyam on the Nile. For the third year, Swangz Avenue is taking one edition upcountry and this is the second time it was happening in Jinja at the source of the Nile gardens and Forever Resort.

Each of the three days had a different theme. Friday being an open day was themed Bornfire while Sunday was the brunch where revelers were requested to wear all white at Forever Resort.

Saturday being the main day had a bigger number in attendance perhaps because of the headlining performers such as Elijah Kitaka, Sheebah and Mun G.

The picnic style shows have not only created a strong culture of meat steaking but even a pairing of drinks with other drinks or cocktails. This time, people served cocktails of lager, gin and juice aptly named Bell Jam, Nyam Nyam and Nile juice among others.

By 7pm, the numbers had increased and performances started off with Kohen Jaycee, he is a new RnB artiste on the rise, with songs such as Let Me Be Me, Don’t Leave Me and Siganye, it was clear Uganda’s music future is at least not as bleak as many make it seem.



Double Black Band then took it on a notch higher. The band has improved over the months. They know how to work the crowd unlike their previous performances. With a mix of reggae music covers such as Bob Marley’s Wait in Vain, Marlon Asher’s Ganja Planter, Morgan Heritage’s cover of Michael Jackson and Sir Paul McCartney’s Girl is Mine and Shaggy’s Strength of a Woman among others. Their mash off session had many on their feet as they simultaneously did Chaka Demus and Pliers’ Murder She Wrote, to Allien Skin’s Sitya Danger.

Elijah Kitaka, one of Swangz Avenue’s new artiste additions recieved a warm welcome.

Backed by the same band, Kitaka was performing only a day after dropping his debut EP, Bedroom Essentials as a Swangz Avenue artiste. And there wasn’t a better time to introduce him to the audience than at a reggae music celebration of Roast and Rhyme. Kitaka’s style draws closer to reggae music that he has previously recorded Son of Kaloli, an album that stays true to the reggae craft.

From songs on the EP most people did not know to Ndiwuwo and Nothing, Kitaka was fairly a bad met with mixed reactions.

Sheebah clad in all-green outfit was announced to be the next act. This announcement drove everyone towards the stage.



Clad in an all green outfit, Sheebah was backed by the Maestro Band. Over the years, she has improved as a performer that she seemed to enjoy a live set with ease. The chemistry between her and the band was visible, especially when they needed to lower instrumentation for her to emphasize certain points in her lyrics.

Queen Karma as she calls herself took the audience through songs such as Ice Creame, Twesana, Nkwatako, Jordan and many from that era that started had dominance. Soon she launched into later hits, Mummy Yo, Bailamos, Sweet Sensation and Muwomya among others.

Sheebah has a presence that most female artistes don’t have, the energy and ability to dance in between the performances always elevates her show, indeed she left the audience wishing for more.