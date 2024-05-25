The best of Ugandan hip-hop in the 1990s

Saba Saba aka Krazy Native of The Bataka Underground was one of the original rappers in the 1990s. PHOTO/ The Bataka Underground

By  Philip Matogo

Music. As exiles returned from affluent cities around the world, Kampala exploded into the splash hip-hop. The hip-hop community at the time, was defined by the twang of accents that could not be traced back to Ntungamo or Masindi.