The King Kong in Fik Fameica shows face

American singers TI and Chris Brown have a song titled Get Back Up. In this song, they emphasise not giving up no matter the consequences. One of Fik Fameica’s first concert at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds about six years ago was not well attended but he learnt a few things from that experience.

Not giving up, the artiste last year had another concert after a while at Africana People’s Space but unlike the Kyadondo one, it was a success. But he wanted more. And his hunger pushed him to punch above his weight, targeting Lugogo Cricket Oval, which is one of the biggest venues for concerts.

In Uganda, if you fill cricket oval, you belong to a certain class of artistes. Fik Fameica did not fill the oval but his Fik Fameica Live in the city concert last Friday was a success and will not be one to easily forget.

You could say a number of things played in his favour. The Shs20,000 and Shs50,000 entrance charges were affordable. His team had embarked on a campaign ahead of the show to the extent that there was still a drive around the venue on D-day until 10pm. Then that this was the last big show before the new term begins and then of course rumours that it might be the last event at the venue before it is closed for renovation. Gates were opened up by 3pm but only a few people were seen entering. The queues grew at 8pm but the VIP section stayed like this the entire night. Some people were not happy with the experience they received in the VIP, especially a lack of seats that were offered on first come-first serve basis. Those who came late were being charged Shs5,000 for a chair. In the ordinary section the numbers were visible while in the VVIP, most tables were filled up.

Performances that were initially supposed to start at 7pm according to the programme kicked off at 9pm with deejays mixes by DJ Miracle and others while different emcees took turns engaging the crowd.

At 9pm, a white Suzuki car, surrounded by bouncers approached the VIP section near the back stage. The man of the moment had arrived but he got out of the car 20 minutes later. He was ushered into his tent backstage, which by this time was out of order. Every artiste who came through was seen with not less than 10 people. There were more than 10 artistes behind the stage, including dancers, singers, managers etc.

Before Fik Fameica took to the stage, artistes including Levixone, Kid Dee, Mickie Wine, Dax Vibes and Green Daddy among others had entertained the crowd and at 10pm, Wembley Mo Foundation dancers approached the stage.

Fik Fameica in his opening outfit. He had three different outfits for his performance. Photos | Michael Kakumirizi

It took them 10 minutes before they did a few dance routines to usher in Fik Fameica, who appeared on stage in a baggy black outfit.

The artiste changed thrice in the three sessions and he kicked off his performance with 15 songs in the first set, joined by Ykee Benda on Teacher and Big Tril on My Guy. Other songs he performed were Mbega Wa Bala, Love Love, Sitoma, Am Different, Kanzunzu, Omu Bwati, Omu Bwati and Buligita among others in a semi live performance.

Fameica left the stage for Vyroota and Victor Ruz who each did two songs before he returned for his second set that was completely playback. This was the most interesting going by the reaction of the crowd. Many were seen pulling some rare dance strokes in the audience and he literally just sampled the songs in this round.