Top city radio shuts down after over 20 years on air

The radio station that wielded -for over two decades- with a bunch of jaunty presenters that fluently flowed in the language of Uganda’s colonial master is exiting the country's broadcast space.

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 and a struggling global inflation-threatened national economy have severely deprived several Ugandan media houses of billions of crucial advertising revenue.

A top city radio station has discontinued its broadcasts after more than 20 years of rocking Kampala airwaves, detailing Uganda’s difficult environment for traditional media.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.