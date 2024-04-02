Tyra Chantey, Amolo thrill revellers at Jameson and friends

Hundreds of revellers gathered at the Garden City rooftop to create new connections, bond, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness as Talent Africa together with partners wrapped up the month of March 2024 and also ushered in Easter with the Jameson and Friends party.

Attendees took part in an assortment of indoor games including pool table, Jenga, matatu, and mini golf among others while the winners didn’t walk away empty-handed.

Laizy the winner of the Fifa Games tournament walked away with coveted exclusive Jameson merchandise from the sip and score tournament.

As guests enjoyed free smooth complimentary cocktails late into the night, Professor Joewi and the Black Waves sound band kept them on their feet with their outstanding performance.

They were later joined on stage by Kenya’s Amolo, Tyra Chante, and Lagum the Rapper whose performances were simply on point. The artistes made it a point to engage the crowd in their performances, making them sing some verses in their songs and inviting them on stage as well.

DJ Kasbaby, Em That Guy, and Dj Bugy, together with DJ Tony sent the crowd into a frenzy all night long with their seamless transitions.