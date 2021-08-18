Ugandan conventions in North America return

By Our Reporter More by this Author

One of the leading Uganda diaspora organizations is set to hold its annual Uganda Festival and Expo in Miami.

The annual convention organized by UNAA Causes will take place from September 2nd - 6th at Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort, Miami Beach.

The convention day activities start with business sessions focusing on Friday September 3 with business exhibitions throughout the weekend.

UNAA Causes Chairman, Mr James Serumaga said the association has launched new initiatives to add to its popular cultural programme.

“We have added the Uganda North American Development Fund. This programme is specifically for us in North America to nurture, support and promote Ugandan businesses in North America,” he said.

There are also programmes like fashion weekend aimed at supporting the East African country’s fashion industry.

“Miami is one of the World’s most popular Resort destinations and Many Ugandans have booked overwhelmingly, we are looking forward to an exciting Labor Day Holiday,” Mr Serumaga added.