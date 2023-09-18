Ugandan musician Evelyn Lagu dies

Evelyn Lagu, a Ugandan artiste who has long battled kidney failure related complications has died, her family and top names in the industry said on Monday.

“You have fought a big battle my sister may your soul rest in peace,” president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) Eddy Kenzo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The singer reportedly died in the wee morning hours of Monday from her home, according to a family source.

She was a budding artiste when her musical career took a gloomy twist with a kidney failure diagnosis over 3 years ago. Since then, she has been in and out of hospital but maintained public presence.

At the time of her death, Lagu was planning an “Evelyn Love Charity Concert” due October 28, 2023 in Kampala.

Some of Lagu's popular songs, mostly released more than 5 years ago, include: Mbulila, Ogumanga, Kasita Bakuleka, I love you, Akalulu Mbeelawo and Wanjawulo.

The story of Evelyne Lagu as told to NTV Uganda

#Details to follow...