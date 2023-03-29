Nigerian envoy urges artists to promote African ideas and values

The High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Uganda, Ismail Ayobami Alatise, has called upon visual artists in the east African nation to use their skills to promote and preserve African Culture.

This comes at a time Uganda is waiting on President Museveni’s decision on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

“They are very free to come up with ideas of the values they want the society to preserve. I am sure the artists have been doing that from the time memorial and this will continue. The social problems we have are many in both our countries and both in the world as a whole and the artists will continue to play their role depending on where they sit,” he said.

He made the remarks during the unveiling ceremony of the judges for the forthcoming “My Impression” visual art competition that will happen on March 30, at the UNCC Nommo Gallery.

He advised society to admit that humanity is a mix and that the people that are practicing homosexuality are part of the society, among them can be artists.

“It is a social problem for those of us who disagree with it, to those who agree with it, they see it as a way of life. The responsibilities of groups and individuals are to continue in whichever way they can to make impacts but us in this journey, Positive ideas and values are the things that we will continue to promote,” the ambassador added.

Francis Peter Ojede, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC) explained that one of the cardinal roles of the UNCC is to preserve, promote and popularize Art and Culture in Uganda and beyond therefore, the cultural institution is to protect and preserve only the cultural values that have always been existing in Uganda.

The judges unveiled for the “My impression of Uganda, My impression of Nigeria” visual art competitions include: Art Educator Dr. Maureen Muwanga Senoga, Nigerian born- Ugandan raised Pop Artist and Illustrator Venus Aransiola, Artist Sanaa Gateja, Senior counselor and Diplomat Ajayi Y. James and Visual Artist Paul Lubowa.

Ambassador Ismail also expressed gratitude towards the Ugandan community for their love for Nigerian creative and cultural products. Through initiatives like the art competition, he said the support can be reciprocated.

“It is worth noting that, in terms of percentage, the Ugandans have embraced more of the Nigerian creative and cultural products, and therefore the need to deliberately have the same reciprocated in Nigeria, where we would see more Ugandan artistic products received and enjoyed in Nigeria. Such initiatives as cultural exchanges and cultural cooperation can help achieve this,” he expressed.