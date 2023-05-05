X-Factor choreographer in Kampala

Former X-Factor dance choreographer Richard Marcel is in Uganda for a mega collaboration with Dance with Valentino ahead of a dance project meant to equip selected Ugandan dancers.

In a press conference held on Tuesday at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, Marcel said he is in Kampala for a couple of weeks to work on various productions and mentorship programme alongside celebrated dancer Valentino Richard Kabenge, alias Valentino.

Valentino revealed that Marcel’s team from the UK is collaborating with Dance with Valentino on an exciting new project, taking dance to the next level with an exclusive experience for professional dancers in Kampala.

Marcel explained that he has an unwavering dream to nurture talents in Africa and he is glad that he will be working with Uganda first.

The Dancing with the Stars sensation noted that there is so much talent in Uganda that needs to be unleashed to the rest of the world.

“Uganda is home to talent and I believe that dance is another sector that must attract everyone. Now that I am here, we cannot wait to harness it to its full potential,” added Marcel.

It is understood that Marcel’s mentorship will kick off with workshops for professional dancers at Trroy Studios in Kampala.

Close to glory could be the perfect description of Uganda’s dance sector with the Ghetto Kids recently shining after a Golden Buzzer moment at Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

Who is Richard Marcel

Richard Marcel is a London-based choreographer and creative director and one of the industry’s most sought after talents.

He has worked with Madonna, Kylie Minogue, The Spice Girls, Diana Ross, George Michael, Liza Minelli, Tom Jones, Mark Ronson, Sienna Miller and Olivia Coleman.

As a specialist movement choreographer, Marcel has worked on numerous TV commercials and advertising campaigns for top brands such as Samsung, Money Supermarket, Virgin, Burberry, Lexus, EasyJet, TK Maxx, Old Navy and more. He has provided full choreography, creative and production concepts for television shows such as Lip Sync Battle UK, Strictly Come Dancing, X-Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, The Royal Variety Show, Comic Relief, Children In Need and many other primetime television shows.