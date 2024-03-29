Crotchet for men is the texture you need

Today’s fashion tip is not just about reinventing your look; it is about infusing it with vibrancy, texture and style effortlessly. The beauty of crochet lies in its versatility, seamlessly blending into any aspect of your wardrobe, whether you opt for a subtle accent or go all out with a statement piece.

Here is how you can incorporate this colourful textured trend into your everyday looks.

Ease into it

Like any trend that you would be trying for the first time, start small by incorporating crochet into your attire as a shirt detail or an accessory such as a hat or sweater. This subtle introduction allows the texture to make its mark without overwhelming your ensemble or the wearer.

For a casual yet stylish look, layer a crochet shirt over denim jeans or khakis, completing the outfit with a pair of sneakers or loafers.

Alternatively, consider adding a crochet bucket hat to a coordinating two-piece set, ensuring the ensemble’s hue remains understated to let the crochet accessory shine.

Go full on crotchet with this

This is one of those trends that definitely turns heads so if you are not the kind to shy away from the stares, and loves to command the gazes when you step into a room, then going full on with the crotchet might not be such a bad idea.

You can wear your crotchet as a matching set, preferrably with shorts for your bottom, and style this with a pair of sandals, loafers or sneakers, depending on what aesthetic you are aiming to create with your ensemble. You can also opt for trousers for your bottoms, for a more relaxed and casual look that can be a great option for the weekend by the beach or simply lounging poolside with friends.

Whether you are taking small steps or diving headfirst into this textured trend, one thing is for sure: crochet adds an exciting touch to men’s fashion. And the best part is you also have the option of getting these customised so you can always get exactly what it is that you need.