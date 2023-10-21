Elevate your style game with Gabriella Ntaate's new collection

Renowned gospel singer, Gabriella Ntaate, has ventured into fashion design with her haute couture brand, Gabriella Ntaate Couture. This week, the fashion house proudly unveils its inaugural ready-to-wear collection, and it is safe to say that these pieces are what your professional wardrobe has been yearning for.

Effortlessly stylish, vibrant, with an aura of business chic, this collection is set to make a lasting impression while keeping you fashionably on point.

Named “Hatkhala,” a Hebrew word for beginning, this collection marks the initiation of an exciting journey for Ntaate and her brand.

“This collection represents the genesis of a thrilling path that we are embarking on with our customers. The pieces are tailored for the woman who appreciates sophistication and elegance. Many of these designs draw inspiration from my personal style, ensuring that they resonate with a broad spectrum of women,” says Ntaate.

The collection comprises impeccably tailored pant sets and soft-hued dresses, perfect for enhancing your workwear and achieving that coveted business chic look. Their understated detailing allows for effortless layering with other garments to elevate your style game to new heights. Whether you opt for a neutral blazer or an elegant overcoat to deal with chilly days, the possibilities are endless.

With a swift change of accessories and footwear, these versatile pieces transition seamlessly from a daytime professional look to a captivating evening wear.

Ntaate has carefully created a collection that effortlessly adapts to your agenda, ensuring you radiate confidence and style from dawn to dusk.

This debut ready-to-wear collection is an exciting journey for the brand, promising a plethora of captivating creations in the future.

As we marvel at the excellence of this first collection, our anticipation builds for what Ntaate Couture has in store for discerning fashion lovers.