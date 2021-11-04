A friend said Olivia was too good for me

John and Olivia say marriage should be treated as a ministry ordained by God knowing that one day you will be asked for accountability. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Marriage is an institution created by God; therefore it is a ministry of its own. “Whoever is in it must handle it with care, knowing that God will ask you for accountability,” John says.
  • Olivia urges couples not to tell outsiders their marriage challenges. “Talk to each other and together come up with a solution. Only God should be consulted in this case,” she says.

When John Lutalo first met Olivia Kwagala, a news anchor at CBS radio, it was love at first sight.

