After training to be a priest for 20 years, I've found joy in marriage

By  Alice Adikin

  • All Jude had ever wanted was to be a priest. He trained for 20 years to achieve this dream but due to unforeseen circumstances, this dream ended abruptly.
  • After struggling to find a balance, he met Connie, the love of his life.

Jude Thaddeus Jasu, a lecturer of psychology in Asmara College of education in Asmara Eritrea and Connie Mary Kiteko, a manager at a law firm in Wandegeya, Kampala, were joined in holy matrimony on August 17, 2019 at St Francis Chapel Makerere University and later held a reception at Las Vegas Gardens in Gaba, Kampala.

