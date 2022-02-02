Always call your partner out on their unhealthy habits

Any habit being conducted that makes the other party feel uncomfortable in the union needs to be addressed. PHOTO/net
 

By  Bradford Kamuntu

What you need to know:

One of the most important things in a relationship is ensuring that both you and your partner are happy

Whether you have been dating for four weeks or four decades, make it a priority to call your partner out on their unhealthy habits. A relationship is only as solid as its healthy participants and while no one is perfect we each must set boundaries on what we perceive as intolerable.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.