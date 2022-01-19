Biggest dating trends expected this year

Dr James Omondi, a relationship expert and life coach, says most people will build the foundations of a strong relationship and they will think outside the box to find a perfect match.
By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Relationship experts argue that our dating lives are a blank page, making it an exciting time to embrace something new. Let us look at the biggest dating trends we might get to see in 2022

Relationships have for long been said to be a fragile matter and inasmuch as technology is changing so fast, hence trying to pull everything with it, some things remain unchanged. With marriage in mind, many wonder if sex before marriage is okay while others think it is not fine. So, where does one draw the line?

