He proposed without even asking me out

The Bakashaba’s met at Mbarara University of Science and Technology University but only became serious in 2018. PHOTO | JOYCE AHEEBWA

By  Joyce Aheebwa

What you need to know:

  • To Immaculate, this was pure madness but to Kenneth, it was showing his faith with works. Although they had known each other as friends, Kenneth knew Immaculate was the one and instead of waiting, he proposed. Although this proposal did not go down well with Immaculate, it set the ball rolling and today, they are happily married.

“As I walked down the stairs of our church, I heard someone say ‘Marry me, you are my wife.’ I turned around and there he was; breathing so heavily because he had run down a flight of stairs to catch up with me before I left,” 29-year-old Immaculate Tumwikirize recalls. 

