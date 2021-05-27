Healthy relationship habits

It is important to pay close attention to the habits you and your partner have set in your relationship

By Bradford Kamuntu More by this Author

A habit is a consistent and regular pattern of behaviour, you can either create positive or negative impact on your relationship dependent on the habits you practise as a unit in your day-to-day lives. While volatile relationships may look appealing and trendy, you create a relationship of longevity and more substance when you cultivate healthy habits on a regular basis.

It is important to pay close attention to the habits you and your partner have set in your relationship. If they are healthy ones that make you better people for each other and subsequently those around you, then you should intentionally create routines around them so that they become a part of the fabric of your relationship’s existence.

I think most of us can spot a genuinely happy couple (I always say body language reveals a lot about couples without them even realising it) but you know the ones you meet and they cannot take their eyes off each other and are skipping around in glee and mutual fulfillment. I am sure you have met a couple like this in the course of your life, they usually (whether knowingly or unknowingly) have cultivated healthy habits that give them the ability to enjoy each other, not sweat the small stuff and not drive each other into the ground.

It is vital I mention the obvious that no one is happy all the time, but in constantly carrying out healthy habits, you are guaranteed a solution to the down days, discernment in your relationship and great resolve for conflict.

Sometimes you will wake up on a high and spontaneous and fun events will occur in your relationship but that is not always the case. Most times, we have to be intentional and plan out our days and that next adventure in your relationship.

However big or small you plan it, you do yourself a great disservice when you expect great things to happen to your relationship on their own accord.

So, plan that couple’s trip, plan that dinner, plan that night out on the town (Covid-19 protocols being observed of course) and cultivate a culture of being intentional with everything you do in your relationship, how you spend your time together, what you choose to pay attention to, what you eat and all the other in-betweens.

Ensure you are the best of friends, whether you start off that way or not you should always make sure that you build, strengthen and maintain a friendship within your relationship. Fun and romance should always go hand in hand, we all want a lover but sometimes your love tank is empty and all you want to do is kick it with a friend and chill, let your partner be one of those friends.

Make it a point to get to know your partner outside the bedroom and away from any infatuation that may be clouding the way you see them, you want to see your partner as a friend so that even when there is a slump in your sex life or for whatever reason one or both of you are slacking in the romance department you have your friendship to fall back on, it ensures that the fun is everlasting even when you go through those phases when you are not necessarily feeling each other sexually.

Know how to handle disagreement. It is always important to know when to pick your battles, understand your partner to a degree where you know their triggers and purposely avoid them when you try to engage in conversations on disagreement with each other. This is not a tactic of avoidance but rather devising means to enter discussion with your other half on troublesome topics without triggering them and further escalating the matter.

Of course you can come up with many other habits of your own beyond the suggestions I have offered, find ways to implement them into your relationship and work on reconnecting with each other and maintaining a positive and happy relationship.

