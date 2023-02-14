How to hide specific body parts in your wedding gown

Every bride wants to feel perfect and comfortable on her wedding day. There is no better way to do this than to wear a gown that makes her feel attractive and confident. With this in mind, everyone has that part of the body we don’t feel so confident about. It could be flabby arms, belly fat, or a big burst. But this needs not to be a problem because there are several wedding dress styles that flatter different body types and also either hide or take away attention from that part.

According to Susan Kirabo Mukiibi, the owner of Suki Events, it is during the dressing rehearsals that the bride fits into different gowns to see if they will flatter her body on the wedding day.

She adds that there are times some brides come with a dream dress in mind and after the first fitting they realize that it may not make them look as beautiful as they thought. This is where the designer comes in to showcase alternative styles recommended to flatter plus-size body types.

Brenda Maraka, a fashion designer in Uganda shares the kind of wedding gown styles that will flatter some and hide some uncomfortable parts.

Empire line cut and A-line dresses are a perfect choice

Maraka elaborates that the empire line cut style is usually raised from the waistline which sits just below the bust from which the rest of the dress flows down to the hem. And this same cut can also work to conceal a large bust by controlling and minimizing the size of the bust due to the traditionally square neckline of the empire dress.

Body parts they may want to hide;

The belly fat

Maraka advises that if the bride hopes to hide the belly fat in her wedding dress, then she needs to opt for the right style by completely staying away from gowns that come in tight cuts or ones with the mermaid style.

She explains that the best dresses would be those that are tight from the bust line and a bit flowy when it comes to your belly.

And the following are the detailed styles one can opt for to conceal belly fat;

Consider wearing gowns with corsets

She explains that in this era, there are gowns that come with a built-in corset that helps to shape one’s body and create an appearance of a smaller waist and a bigger bust.

“Dresses with these built-in corsets are favorites among plus-size brides. They give a lot of support, emphasize the waist, and carve out a gorgeous figure for full-figured brides,” she explains.

A gown with a corset makes the waist smaller at the bust and below appear bigger

And for some who may purchase gowns without a corset, Maraka advises them to ensure they buy one that is of the right size and will hide the belly fat and make the tummy look slimmer in the dress.

“However if you wear the wrong size and fabric, you may feel suffocated and uncomfortable. Make sure to try the corset with your wedding dress when buying a pair, in order to ensure it is of the correct size,” she further advises.

Consider wearing an accenting waistline

Maraka explains that wearing an accenting waistline with a separate bodice or sash helps to create an illusion of a defined waist. This helps to slim down the middle body part and highlights the waistline perfectly.

“You only need to make sure that the belt is not too thick, thin, or tight,” she cautions.

She adds that the silhouette of the empire gown also suits pregnant brides since the flowy nature of the dress can accommodate a growing belly.

A plus size A line wedding dress with lace short sleeves.

For the A-line gown, the style is usually fitted at the bodice and flows out to the ground. It is a flattering choice for all body types and its cut also works for those with a larger bust.

Maraka also cautions brides with belly fat to stay away from fabrics like satin and stretchy lace which only make the stomach area look unflattering instead of hiding belly fat in the dress.

Flabby arms

She advises brides against putting on gowns that are sleeveless or short-sleeved for those trying to downplay the arms and the following are the styles recommended;

Long Sleeved wedding dresses

The full-sleeved outfits are instead recommended when your complete arms are quite fleshy. “Wearing a long-sleeved wedding dress does not necessarily mean that you covering up the problem but it is also a trendy vintage style,” Maraka explains.

Ann off shoulder lace long sleeved wedding gown

Today, most Muslim brides for religious purposes have embraced long-sleeved lace arms that still make them look amazing during their Nikah ceremonies

Quarter-length sleeve wedding dresses

A quarter sleeved gown





She explains that the quarter-sleeves are an excellent choice for someone who wants to only hide the upper arms and is comfortable showing the forearms.

Elbow-length sleeved wedding dress

“The elbow-length sleeves are one of the most flattering wedding gowns for a person with flabby arms. With this style, the bride is free to show a bit of skin at the back or a v-neck if she is comfortable.

Wearing boleros

For those who may still want to rock a strapless or sleeveless gown, a bolero can help you pull it off. The advantage of wearing them is that the bride can take them off when finally she feels confident to show off her arms.

Wearing a long veil

V-Neck gown with a long train Plus-Size-Bride-Bridal-Gowns





You can also wear a sleeveless dress with a long veil that is big enough to cover a large part of your arms.

I remember when I was a teenager, an aunt was forced to buy a long veil because her mother told her that it will look indecent for her flabby arms to be bare since she had chosen a sweetheart neckline.

Maraka also further cautions that there are some kinds of wedding dresses a bride should stay away from because they highlight the upper arms;

Off-shoulder styles

She cautions that the off-shoulder styles should be completely avoided because they literally draw all the attention to the upper arms and also broadens the shoulders making the upper body look bigger.

Cap sleeves styles

The short cap sleeves are another style Maraka discourages because they fall right on the upper arm, making them look wider or rather larger and this appears so especially when the cap sleeves are tightly fitted which is unflattering.

A Big bosom

Maraka says that for a big bosom, high necklines and halter tops are two options that one should avoid for they only make one look bigger and out of proportion.

“But if the bride decides to go strapless, she should ensure it is a V-neckline or sweetheart neckline instead of one that just goes straight across. And most importantly the Strapless bridal dress should be worn with the right wedding bra, especially with a built-in type for additional support,” she explains.

This proves that no matter which body type the bride is, she can never fail to get an excellent fit as long as certain considerations are looked at carefully.



