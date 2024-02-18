I wrote a letter to God about my feelings for him, says Martha

After some background check about Hannington Babyetsiza, Martha Kebirungi Ayebare was convinced that he was the one she had been looking for as a future husband. However, Martha turned to God for a verdict. The two were renting at the same premises in Kagugube, Makerere Hill in Kampala.

“Hanning always looked handsome to me but my biggest question was whether he was a true Christian. I later learnt he not only loved God but also had a high level of integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness. This is the kind of man I had been praying for. At the beginning of July 2021, I wrote a prayer to God and told him about my feelings for Hannington. On August 12, 2021, God answered my prayers,” Martha says.

She explains that on that day while at work, Martha felt restless and got distracted by thoughts of Hanning. She returned home early, prayed for emotional stability but also reminded God of her feelings for Hannington.

“When I was about to start my prayers, Hannington appeared. He asked me whether there was a problem because the previous day I had told him I would be returning late. I told him that I had some emotional stress. Little did he know that he was the cause,” Martha says.

Martha explains that Hannington insisted on knowing what the cause of that stress could be. At first, she became hesitant until she dropped the bombshell: “It has been difficult to contain the feelings I have for you. He looked straight into my eyes and declared his love for me. I felt this was God’s ordained relationship”.

When Hannington asked her about the intentions of getting into a relationship, Martha responded it would be strictly for marriage.

For Hannington the love for Martha was at first sight.

“I first saw Martha (my flower, now my wife) on December 20, 2020 when I had moved into our residence in Kagugube-Makerere Hill, Kampala while I was a student at the Law Development Centre.

“As neighbours, we often met in the hostel corridors, and we used to stop at pleasantries for about six months. This was until June 2021 during the second lockdown when we started getting to know each other well,” he recounts.

“The first day I saw her wearing a white polka dotted dress which made her more charming. She caught my attention.”

The closer they got, the better he felt that her character turned out to be that of the future wife he needed. He adds that Martha’s love and yearning to know God, her humility, smartness, and courteousness were irresistible.

“My flower has a very beautiful smile that I always longed to see.She talks with humility and respects everyone regardless of who they are,” he says.

Proposal

Hannington explains that while it was love at first sight, it took him eight months to open up.

“On August 12, 2021 at about 3pm as I was moving out, I realised that Martha’s window had been open, and I was forced to call and ask if she had forgotten to close it. To my surprise, she was indoors, and I questioned her early return from school. The previous day before had intimated that she would return late,” says the excited Hannington.

She told me that she had a crush on someone but she preferred to keep him anonymous.

“I mentioned to her the names of all the men in our residence as I tried to guess who exactly it was, but she denied all of them. I persuaded her to tell me the truth.”

She replied, “The man is right before me.”

“At first, I tried to counsel her but did not immediately tell her that I had been observing her for the last eight months. And, that I intended to tell her about my love for her that I could not keep to myself anymore.”

After a while, he professed his love for her.

“She looked me in the eyes and asked if I meant what I said. When I assured her that I did, she shed tears of joy. That was the start of our relationship,” he explains.

“I proposed to Martha on August 12, 2022 on our first date anniversary. We had on this day decided that we would spend it together in prayer as we thanked God for how far he had brought us. At about 5.45pm, while we were planning to leave the Prayer Mountain, Seguku, in the presence of some people who had also come to pray, I proposed. The answer was in the affirmative,” Hannington recounts with a twinkle in his eye.

Wedding

Hannington explains that they dated for two years and two weeks. Their family members helped plan for the wedding and the wedding date was set for September 2, 2023. “Our parents were happy but also worried if they could raise sufficient resources for the wedding,” he says.

Hannington explains that he also had fears of starting a new life with someone for life.

“I had some fears, but my strength was my belief in God. I took a leap of faith and it yielded results,” he adds.

The couple received premarital counselling from Mr and Ms Katweheyo of Life Ministry, Uganda. They were taken through the precepts of marriage including love, tolerance, forgiveness, and above all trust in God.

Advice

Hannington advises those intending to marry: “Do not acquire a loan to have an extravagant wedding. You would not want to get out of the wedding and instead of planning for your family, you start living with the stress of loan servicing.”

He says a wedding requires only the groom, the bride and a witness. If the three are there, then that is enough but if you have the resources, invite as many guests. He adds that marriage is a life-time commitment, do not rush it.

Quick notes