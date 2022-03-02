Is it possible to force someone to change?

No one is perfect and trying to make someone into something they are not is not going to lead to a happy future for either of you. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  Caesar Abangirah

What you need to know:

The change she wanted was not just going to happen

Not so long ago, my friend Jerry met a girl. Well, he was meeting Samantha again after about five years. The two had met during Cell in one of the girls hostels in Kikoni, Makerere.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.