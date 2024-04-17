Is she using witchcraft to fail our brother’s businesses?

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

What you need to know:

  • Earlier this year our brother who was thriving financially started dating a woman who seemed to be running several equally successful businesses. Since their relationship begun our brother has become a different person. His house, which was nearing completion, has since come to a standstill and he stopped supporting us financially. While this is happening, this woman’s businesses are growing. It looks like she is sucking money from our brother using witchcraft; rumour has it she did the same in her previous relationship. We have talked to our brother about this but he seems blinded by love. What should we do? Umari