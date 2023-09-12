Man with 7 wives gives fame to Mukono village

In the past few days, the media has been awash with news of a traditional healer in Mukono District, who was introduced by seven wives to their parents in one week.

Mr Habib Nsikonnene took it a notch higher when he tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony at each of the bride’s homes after which he hosted his guests to one sumptuous reception at his home on Sunday.

Two of the brides are sisters and all the seven wives are staying in one big home.

The wedding followed a week-long introduction ceremonies.

Mr Nsikonnene is said to be a new settler in the remote village of Namasengere.

With most residents evidently economically impoverished and practicing subsistence farming, Nsikonnene is arguably among the two wealthy residents by local standards.

His relations

“This man with rare qualities (Nsikonnene) settled in this village about four years ago. He came and bought land here and introduced himself to me as a traditional healer. We allowed him to practice his trade,” Mr Emmanuel Owere, the Namasengere Village chairperson, said.

“When he settled here, little did we know that he would bring us fame. Our village name is trending everywhere,” Mr Owere said.

The area chairman explained that prior to the Sunday lavish wedding, residents celebrated the entire week as they feasted before and after returning from introduction ceremonies.

“He is a rare man because given his status in society, he has been mingling with everyone. He is a hard worker and locals should emulate him,” Mr Owere said of a man who, among other presents, offered a boda boda to each of the bride’s parents.

He said he is contemplating naming one of the roads in the area after him.

Mr Nsikonnene, who residents said spent about Shs80m on the ceremonies, is a traditional healer with no other known source of income. “He owns a fleet of cars and motorcycles and as a practicing traditional healer, he gets many clients, most of them from Kampala,” one resident said.

What residents say

Mr Kiwanuka Muwangula, 67, an elder in the area, described Mr Nsikonnene as a social man who is always willing to help those in need.

“He has on many occasions single-handedly funded the renovation of our community roads,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

“I am now an old man but this wedding is historic,” he added.

But Mr Kiwanuka advised him to find each of the seven wives separate homes.

On Sunday, Nsikonnene showed off his wives to the public during a parade involving a convoy of about 35 cars and 40 motorcycles that saw him take them around Kyampisi, Kimenyedde, Nnama and Naggalama Town Council.

Among his wives who reside in the same house, include two sisters. On Monday, this publication visited Mr Nsikonnene’s home in Namasengere village, but the 43-year-old declined an interview.

“The function is over now I don’t want any more media coverage,” he said, before he locked himself in his brand new Prado vehicle, which was parked outside the gate of his enclosed house.