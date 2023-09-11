Traditional healer introduced by 7 wives

Curious residents in Mukono District yesterday thronged Kijjo Village in Naggalama Town Council to have a glimpse of a traditional healer who was introduced by seven wives to their parents in one week.

Ssalongo Habibu, aka Nsiko Nnsene Nnyini bakazi, a renowned traditional healer, last week held a cultural introduction of all his seven wives, two of them from the same parents in Katoogo Village, Nama Sub- County.

Ssalongo Habibu’s rare introduction ceremonies saw him visit each of the parents of his wives for a full day, including the two wives from the same family.

Among the gifts he donated to each of the parents of the wives were a brand-new motorcycle, a cow, a sofa set, a Shs200,000 cash (Amahale) to each wife, and many other gifts.

“But for the parents of the two of my wives who are sisters, I donated two brand new motorcycles because they gave two wives,” he said.

On Sunday, Ssalongo Habibu, who was escorted by a convoy and all his seven wives, moved around the sub-counties of Kyampisi, Nama, and Naggalama as curious residents ran after them to have a glimpse of the wives.

The excited wives, who all reside in one house, waved to the curious residents on the roads.

Reason

Briefly speaking to this publication, Mr Habibu said his motivation for marrying many wives was to hit a target of having 100 children.

“In my family, we are very few, so I want to produce many children so that I build a big family,” he said.