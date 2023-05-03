On our first date, all we could afford were two sausages

How we met

David: I met Angella while in secondary School in 2015. However, after school, we lost touch but met again in 2018 after her friend shared her contact. When I called, she was glad and after a month of talking, I asked her to be my girlfriend and she accepted. I fell in love with her because she is patient God-fearing and undeniably beautiful.

Angella: I remember while in secondary school, he was a member of the Scripture Union and loved serving God. He was a principled young man with a simple lifestyle. As I got to know him better, I realised he is also kind, thoughtful, not mention handsome.

How did she/he change your idea of love and affection?

David: When I met Angela, I was trying to get over a painful breakup. She helped me heal and made me feel appreciated. She never waited for me to make the first move and I was impressed when she organised our first date and paid all the bills. After this, I knew she was special.

Angella: I felt his pain given, especially since I was also nursing a broken heart. I became his cheer leader which I believe helped him heal faster.

When did you know he/she was the one?

David: Right from the time we began dating, Angela’s actions matched her words. She was the first woman who called me her husband even before I met her parents. It gave me a clear picture of the position I held in her life. Her mind was made up and she stayed focused until I walked her down the aisle. I was part of her future plans and she always encouraged me to say ‘we’ instead of ‘I’. We prayed about our marital journey and God is making it work for us.

Angella: The very first day I met him, he had all the qualities I was looking for in a husband and when we finally met again after three years, I knew it was not by coincidence; God had kept him for me.

How long did you date?

David: We dated for five years and during this time, we got a chance to know and learn each other better. One of the most hilarious moments of our dating was when I took her out on a budget but upon going through the menu, I realised all I could afford was a pair of sausages. Although I was embarrassed, Angel comforted me saying all that mattered was the thought. Surprisingly, it still remains one of the best moments of our lives together since we laughed so hard that day.

How did you propose?

David: Because I wanted to make my woman feel special, I took my time looking for a beautiful engagement ring. And on May 7, in the presence of all her sisters and friends, I asked her to marry me and she said yes. My biggest support was Angela’s sister who helped me book the venue, look for the best food and appropriate music. She also did a perfect job convincing Angela to show up since she had a busy schedule at work that day. Although she was late and got me all nervous, I was delighted when she finally showed up.

Any disappointments ?

David: Almost everything went as planned. The garden was beautiful and Angela’s sisters came and gave us their support and love. Unfortunately, my siblings could not make it in time to witness the proposal.

Angella: Receiving a ring from the person I love, having such a good time with my sisters and friends was a wonderful moment. However, we missed the place my husband had booked first to other people which made him unhappy.

What are your plans as a family?

David: To build a home on a foundation of love, respect, trust and holiness and to support each other’s career aspirations and dreams.

Angella: To have a God-fearing family, love and respect each other, among other things.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced as a couple?

David: Sadly, tribal differences is still a big hindrance when it comes to marriage today. Because of our tribal differences some people openly told us that it will not work. Thank God, we have managed to overcome this challenge by believing in ourselves knowing exactly who we are and what we are capable of. We trust and understand each other. Our families have also been supportive.

Angella: The biggest challenge we have faced is language barrier between me and his relatives making our communications brief and boring. I am, however, trying my best to learn the language and culture and he is also doing the same with mine.

How do you handle your finances?

David: At the end of every month, we sit together as a couple, pray over our finances, give tithe and budget accordingly, leaving no room for mistrust and discontent.

Angella:

Trust and transparency helps us a lot. We know what the other earns, which helps us budget and save.

What are your relationship gems?

David: We openly talk about our feelings, views and ideas keeping no secrets between us. We continue to learn one another every day and pray together because a family that prays together sticks together.