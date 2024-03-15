Forgive, help the needy, Muslims told

Hundreds of Muslims faithful on Friday flocked mosques across the country to attend the first Jumah payers of this year's holy month of Ramadhan. Heretofore, mosques have been entertaining accommodative numbers of Muslims attending the weekly Jumah prayers but this time it was full beyond capacity at Kibuli Mosque.

The head of Sharia at Kibuli Mosque, Dr Hafithu Walusimbi led the preaching session urged Muslims to use this time of Ramadhan to ask for forgiveness because it's a holy month. "This is the right time to forgive, help the needy and ask for forgive because we are human beings who make mistakes. Married people should use this chance to rebuild their marriages," he said.

Dr Walusimbi also reminded Muslims to adjust their daily programmes so that they get time to have night prayers which are very useful to all believers.

"If you cannot get time to attend the night congregation prayers (Taraweeh) at the mosque at least have it at home with your family members,"he said.

He also urged those who are not in position to fast to help the needy who are fasting by providing food, especially when they are breaking the fast.

Today Muslims have marked their 5th day of Ramadan which started on March 11.