Muslims cautioned on using social media during Ramadhan

Muslim scholars have cautioned Muslims to reduce on the usage of social media during the holy month of Ramadhan saying their posts may contradict Islamic teaching especially when fasting.

Speaking to the media during the Iftari dinner organised by MTN Uganda in Kampala on March 13, Hamid Byamugenzi said that currently some people use social media platforms to abuse others.

“You should use that time for social media to recite the holy book of Islam Quran because you get rewards instead of spoiling your fasting watching rude content which is not allowed in Islam on the platform,” he said

Mr Byamugenzi added that Ramadhan should be used for reciting the Quran there because it can help one get many rewards from God.

“When you recite the Quran you get Allah’s satisfaction especially when you recite his word revealed to his messenger Prophet Muhammad. Prophet Muhammad said that Quran will intercede for the servant on the day of judgment and get saved for his or her sins,” he said

He said Muslims should use the fasting period well because on the day of judgment, Allah will depend on ones deeds.

Ms Sarah Bateta, the CFO of Mobile Money from MTN Uganda said the company will continue to support the Muslim community through different ventures and this time they are focusing on Muslims performing pilgrimage.

“We want to bring convenience to all Muslims as they collect funds for Umrah and Hajj travels and through Uganda Bureau of Hajji Affairs that they are starting with this year,” she said

She also revealed that MTN will sponsor a few Muslims to go and perform Hajji, an initiative aimed at encouraging Muslims to access affordable and stress free pilgrimage experiences through their services.

The Executive Director of Uganda Bureau of Hajji Affairs, Mr Zakariya Kyewalyanga urged Muslims intending to perform Hajj pilgrimage to clear their bill in time because Saudi Arabia issued new guidelines which they need to abide by.

“Since the outbreak of covid- 19 pandemic, the Saudi Kingdom has been struggling to streamline the hajji activities to make sure that all pilgrims are safe with their properties,” he said.

He also revealed that in partnership with MTN, there is a provision for a transfer system (MOMO pay) where Muslims can send and receive money while in Saudi Arabia.

“Since we have got this opportunity, we urge pilgrims to avoid moving with large amounts of cash because they take a lot of time to be verified and this affects the work flow of clearance process. Pilgrims are urged not to move with cash exceeding Shs 60.515million ($16,000 equivalent to SAR 60,000),” he said.

Ramadhan

During the entire month of Ramadan, Muslims are obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset.