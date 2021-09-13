My prophetic journey started in senior four, says Mbonye

“I was going to the library with this girl and somehow, I looked at her and I told her the boy seated in front of her in the library, had written a letter to her. She was shocked and turned around with wide open eyes in disbelief,”

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Prophet Elvis Mbonye of Zeo fellowship ministries has spoken about his first prophetic experience which he said started while he was in senior four.

In an interview on Cross-Over programme on NTV-Kenya on Sunday, Mbonye said his prophetic journey started when he told his girlfriend that another boy had written her a letter, which turned out to be true.

“I was going to the library with this girl and somehow, I looked at her and I told her the boy seated in front of her in the library, had written a letter to her. She was shocked and turned around with wide open eyes in disbelief,” prophet Mbonye said in a live television interview.

“I went ahead and even disclosed the contents of the letter to her yet I had not seen it physically and she was shocked. That was my first prophetic experience,” he added.

Narrating his childhood memories, Mbonye recalls how he used to have mixed spiritual experiences of the dark world and the heavenly one.

“I was inclined spiritually in my early childhood. I remember one time, when I woke up, I saw a person I dreamed about, that was Jesus. He took me through the roof and went to a place full of joy, it was a familiar place,” he recalled

Advertisement

“Later, I encountered attacks from the demonic world. I was known as the most fearful child at home because of these attacks.” he added.

Further in his interview, Mbonye revealed that years later, he found himself speaking in tongues in the company of his sisters and that is when he heard a heavenly voice telling him that he would be a prophet.

“While praying for four hours nonstop with my sisters at home, I heard a voice of the Lord saying I have called you to be a prophet. So I got up with the same power of prophecy flooding.” He said.

The Zoe fellowship ministries founder, said his first prophecy after God had told him of becoming a prophet, was in regard to Indian Ocean Tsunami, which he foretold three months prior.

“It was specifically revealed to me that it would happen on December 26 and indeed it came to pass the way I had seen it in the spiritual realm.” he said.

The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami (also known as the Boxing Day Tsunami) occurred with an epicentre off the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia. It was an undersea mega-thrust earthquake that registered a magnitude of 9.1–9.3 Mw.

The earthquake was caused by a rupture along the fault between the Burma Plate and the Indian Plate.

A series of massive tsunami waves grew up to 30 m (100 ft) high once heading inland, after being created by the underwater seismic activity offshore. Communities along the surrounding coasts of the Indian Ocean were devastated, and the tsunamis killed an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

Prophet Mbonye also said he received a lot of negativity surrounding prophetic ministry that he said had been sown by the enemy.