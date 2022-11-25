SDA church to install new leader 

The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church leaders have announced the inauguration ceremony of the church’s new archbishop slated November 26, 2022 at the SDA church of Najjanankumbi, Kampala.

Pr. Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika will be the seventh Uganda Union Mission President (also known as archbishop) after he was elected by the church at its regional headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pr. Ndimukika was elected alongside his subordinates Pr. Willian Bagambe (the executive secretary) and Elder Frank Kigundu (the executive treasurer).

The inauguration will be held at the church with a relatively smaller congregation in attendance due to the still lurking Covid-19 pandemic and Ebola outbreak.

“We have done this to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Therefore, for the people chosen to grace the event, please wear a mask and carry a sanitizer to be on the safer side,” Pr. Samuel Kajoba, SDA Bishop of Central Uganda says.

According to Pr Rogers Kagwa, the communications person of the church, Pr Ndimukika’s election plays a significant role in empowering more youth to yield more toward church positions.

“We have had what we may call old blood running the church. We have young blood now coming in the administration to chair the many youths in Uganda. Young people can now begin to take up the roles in many of the church positions,” Pr Kagwa told journalists in Kampala.

President Museveni is expected to lead other senior government officials who will grace the event Saturday event.



