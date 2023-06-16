South African gospel music star, Ntokozo to perform in Kampala

Award-winning South Africa musician, Ntokozo Mbambo is scheduled to perform at the Women’s Conference in Kampala on June 17.

The Siyabonga Jesu singer, whose other popular songs include Jesus I love calling your name; Jesus, lover of my soul; and Elshaddai Adonai is one of several artists lined up by Phaneroo for the annual event Expected to attract thousands of attendees from across the world at Kololo Independence Grounds.



One of the organisers, Mr Martin Walugembe said the event was preceded with the street invasion as the ministry seeks to extend an invitation to the thousands of commuters to join them for the conference. As such, invasions happened on the streets of Kampala, Arua, Masaka, Mbale, Entebbe, Hoima, Lira, Bushenyi, Luweero, Gulu, Mukono and Soroti.

The theme for this year’s event is Transformed by Grace—an allusion to the inherent power of the Word of God to accomplish that which is impossible by human ability, and as such we implore women of all ages, from all walks of life, race, and affiliations to attend this life-transforming event.

“There will be powerful performances by local and international artists, exhibition by a selection of leading companies, panel discussion on topics pertinent to women, and a teaching of the Word of God by the General Overseer of the ministry, Apostle Grace Lubega.,” he said.

According to him, Phaneroo purposes to raise women who are hungry for God, fervent in faith, demonstrative in the things of God, and fully equipped to make a real difference in their homes, workplaces, and society as figures of influence, mothers of and to nations, nurturers of great leaders, nation builders and role models.