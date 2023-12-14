Subtle lessons from the Christmas story

As we prepare to celebrate yet another Christmas, it is easy to miss the many lessons embedded within this story because we have heard it many times before. Every preacher will remind us about how God loved mankind so much that he became flesh to save us. But beyond being the redemption plan, the circumstances surrounding the saviour’s birth have a myriad of lessons for everyone.

DNA is overrated

Early this year, the country was gripped by the horrific DNA stories that seemed to emerge from the woodwork. Apparently, fathers were fainting from the shock of what they discovered about the children they thought were theirs. The clergy preached restraint, government authorities were somehow involved, while friends urged us to be cautious. Although the craze seems to have died as fast as it came, what remains true is that a seed of doubt was planted in every Ugandan father’s heart. I will not be surprised if the storm that seems to have calmed down turns into a tsunami years down the road. But today, I would like to plant a little seed which hopefully will prevail against the troubles when they come.



When you fathers begin to doubt whether the children bear your DNA, borrow a leaf from Joseph. Imagine how gaslighted he must have felt when his virgin betrothed spun him the holy conception tale. He had every right to denounce her and break off the engagement, but he did not. He stood by her, even defending her when the villagers started spreading the rumors. To us, the Immaculate Conception sounds possible because we now know the entire story, but for them it was still unfolding. No one, not even Mary understood what was happening to them, but they chose to practice blind faith.

What you need to ask yourself if you find yourself in such a situation is not whether the child is yours but rather if you are a worthy father to the child. Because if the latter is true, then in the end you will be the winner. Not only will the child save you, but they may save the whole world too, and guess who will be remembered? You. That is why Jesus is repeatedly referred to as the son of David in reference to Joseph’s great grandfather.

Be grateful

As you travel and try to put things together for a worthy celebration, do not let what you do not have take away your joy. If you cannot afford the glamour and glitter as those around you, do not fret. Remember the first Christmas was quite a modest affair. Jesus was not born in the private wing of a renowned hospital but it did not stop him from having an impact on the world. Even though Jesus was God’s own son with whom he is much pleased, the big man did not treat Him that differently from how he treats mankind.

We are told that when Joseph and Mary reached Bethlehem they could not find any decent accommodation. They ended up spending the night in a barn where baby Jesus’ cries were mixed with the bleating of goats and lowing of cows. Could it be that God probably forgot to make reservations for them? I do not think so. While they could have called upon the almighty to help, or blamed Him for abandoning them in their time of need, they did not. They were realistic about the situation and made do with what was available. So, see the situation for what it is, enjoy and learn from it.

Give the benefit of doubt

It has been reported that many couples break up during the holidays than any other time. There are so many factors that strain relationships during the holidays and most of them are superficial. People will be stressed because their spouses were unable to buy them gifts, take them out, go to exotic destinations or they showed more attention to so and so instead of them. When you analyze these situations critically, you will realise you were giving them more credit than they deserve.

To avoid being lost in this pettiness, dare to believe in another person’s goodness rather than being suspicious and vengeful. Mary’s explanation about the father of her unborn baby must have irked Joseph but luckily, God intervened on her behalf and Joseph believed her. For us mortals, who do not get such timely divine intervention, let us remain open to the fact that things are not what they seem.