Art exhibition immortalises slain vlogger Isma Olaxess

An art exhibition at Xenson Art Space has illuminated the role of gossip in the fabric of Ugandan society. The Olugambo or gossip exhibition got underway on October 14 and is the handiwork of Dr Lilian Nabulime.

Using both wood sculpture and terracotta mediums, Dr Nabulime uses the exhibition to challenge many narratives around gossip. On display are some of her biggest terracotta works.

Through her larger terracotta works, she aims to explore the power dynamics and social dynamics that gossip creates within spaces where it thrives. These include, to mention but two, intimate settings like homes and social environments like bars.

Dr Nabulime also examines the role of talk in both society and information dissemination. With each piece, she for instance teases out a number of pertinent questions.

The questions mostly pivot around establishing whether gossip is a pastime or commentary on current affairs. Others ponder whether it is a means of bonding or a tool for manipulation.

While no easy answers are to be expected, by delving into these questions, Dr Nabulime prompts viewers to critically reflect on the complexities and implications of gossip in our daily lives. She consequently uses many mediums to present gossip in ways that are not complex well knowing that her body of work is open to interpretation. With smaller terracotta versions, she has figures whose main features are the exaggerated lips.

“As we were growing up, especially in communities, people would gossip about others without even saying a thing but pointing at you with their lips; most of the sculptures are like that,” a viewer at the exhibition noted.

Lillian Nabulime (right) interacts with people during the exhibition.

In the exhibition catalogue, Dr Nabulime says their facial expressions charm the audience with added values of colour, lines, shapes, tone, and textures aimed at making sculptures stronger.

“I always feel satisfaction when making sculptures that have meaning and address issues in society,” she told Monitor.

One of the works that is hard to miss pays tribute to assassinated vlogger Isma Olaxess alias Jajja Iculi. The vlogger is widely thought to have been killed thanks to his loose talk on anything and everything. Jajja Iculi is a large terracotta artwork.

“When he was killed, I had started on the work and did not even know much about him, but death is a topic on which gossip is fun but dangerous as well,” she said.

There were many ways to define Jajja Iculi: some called him a social media bully who rose to fame and, while at it, went after everyone he felt like he could. His ‘victims’ were artistes, socialites, or even politicians. On May 6, he was gunned down near his home in Kyanja.

The other standout piece at the exhibition is Embozi Za Malwa. This artwork directs the audience to the spaces where gossip seemingly happens, dispelling the belief that gossip primarily occurs among women.

Isma Olaxess



Another intriguing piece is Never Argue With a Fool, which depicts two faces facing different directions, with one of the faces screaming.

In the statement accompanying the artwork, Dr Nabulime explains that fools will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. These specific examples help to illustrate the skill and thought-provoking messages behind her work.