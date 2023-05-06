Ensure Isma Olaxess’ killers are brought to book, Speaker Among tells police

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has condemned the manner in which renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess was killed near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Tusubira who has been the chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association, was shot and killed near his gate on Saturday night.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric act of taking human life in cold blood. Such actions have no place in our Nation and must not be tolerated. I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah forgive you all your shortcomings and grant you Jannah. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Uganda bloggers Association in this trying moment,” Ms Among tweeted in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that an unidentified gunman with an SMG opened fire at the blogger's vehicle resulting in his death.

Police said the shooting happened at around 9:20pm in Kyanja Central Zone.

“The incident took place while Mr. Tusubilwa Ibrahim was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr Mathias Waswa. Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ibrahim Tusubira, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire said moments after the shooting.

Detectives and scene of crime officers are on ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into the shooting.

“As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” ASP Owoyesgyire said.

His body was taken to the city mortuary in the wee hoirs of Sunday morning as investigations continue.

Tusibira’s death comes just days after the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, also a resident of Kyanja was shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti on May 2.



