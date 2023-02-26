Kiguli, Robinswood Middle School in poetry collabo

You were always there for her.

Whenever she fell down,

You would lift her up

And wipe her tears.

Whatever you did to her

She did to me.

So of proud of you mother of my mother.”

This was the second stanza in a three-stanza poem. Then, Shakeria Bright of Robinswood, changes tack with a less than heartwarming haiku entitled Revenge:

“Revenge, disgusted

Getting back at my sister

GET OUT OF MY ROOM!”

Mubbala Elivis of Kiguli picked up on this rich vein of resentment and thereby attracted the usual suspects:

“Mosquitoes! Mosquitoes! Mosquitoes!

You have sharp tubes that suck our blood.

You have thin legs and small wings which

Prevent us from hearing you.

You carry malaria”.

Aniyah Hall of Robinswood wielded the poetic baton with a haiku about the deleterious effects of Drugs:

Drain your brain Dull.

Ruin your life forever

Unkind like a storm.

Gross

Strong as steel.”

The poems are evocative using imagery “strong as steel” and enjambment “small wings which…” to eloquently express what the poets are saying. Enjambment is the continuation of a sentence without a pause beyond the end of a line, couplet, or stanza.

Enjambment assists in the smooth transition from one line to the next while similes such as “unkind like a storm” paint a vivid picture in the reader’s mind.

In Uganda, we enjoy a two-season weather pattern, namely the dry and rainy seasons. Whereas in America, there are four seasons: Winter, Autumn, Spring and Summer.

“Sun!

The sun gives us Vitamin D.

It also gives us warmth.

Thank you, God, for the sun,” writes Remmy Mukisa of Kiguli.

Kaguta Amon, of the same school, writes:

“Lightening! Lightening!

Who are you?

Why don’t you leave us in peace?

You are dangerous.

You have a friend called thunder.”

Julien Montilus and Kadeem Simmonds of Robinswood write about Autumn and Spring respectively.

“Another word for autumn is fall

The trees are colourful and tall

The trees are kinda going bald

This season has people bouncin’ off the wall,” writes Montilus.

And Simmonds says, “Here is a season

To commit no treason.

There are many reasons

To not be freezin’.

The children of both schools ranged from the ages of 11 to 13, all of them writing with an aplomb beyond their years.