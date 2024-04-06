Ouma’s lines of poetry hold onto naked truths

Media personality Ann Landers once said “the naked truth is always better than the best dressed lie”, which is also this poetry collection’s opening salvo. Immediately, thereupon, the reader is put on notice that the unvarnished truth is about to be shared by the author, Joel Ouma.

It is a brave and bold step in view of the truth often boomeranging on the truth teller, so called. Still, the author forges ahead, amid this potential danger, to lend credence to this collection’s title.



Aptly titled “Naked Verses”, this poetry collection is a reflection of Ouma’s thoughts, feelings and experiences as a vehicle to connect with the reader who might have shared similar experiences, thoughts and feelings.

As the book breaks proverbial bread, then, it casts its confessional and intellectual crumbs across four chapters, each with its own theme consisting of five poems that explore varying aspects of life, love, and the human condition.

The first chapter, A Poet in Love, takes you on a journey through the realities of falling in love, being broken by it and the emotions that come with it to ensure that you become strong where you were once broken.



The second chapter, A Ghetto Poet, explores the struggles and triumphs of life in the ghetto as the human spirit is elevated by patience in the face of one’s struggles and gratitude in the midst of one’s triumphs.

The third chapter, An Optimist, is an ode to the power of positive thinking as a lamp of self-love is shone upon the darkness of self-doubt. Even when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, the reader is exhorted to keep their heads up and shoulders broad.