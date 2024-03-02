Zimbali restaurant: Extra meaty

We hadn’t heard about Zimbali Restaurant until one of my sons from Boston came over last month and ate there with his family a (he went to KPS with the owner) and was gushing praise about the place. It turns out that they have been around for a couple of years or so, albeit truth be told it was originally a watering hole before becoming a fully-fledged dining establishment about a year ago.

In the present setting, one is greeted with subtle lighting as one enters Zimbali Restaurant in the main dining area as we one heads to the alfresco setting which is quiet and blissful with greenery all around. In the same breath, one gets that blissful sense of feeling indulgent and pampered. Needless to say I am the first to admit that fellow trencherman and I frequently cannot help but feel somewhat at a disadvantage in evaluating the wonderful service places such as Zimbali offer for the simple reason that the vigilant and attentive staff easily recognize us and invariably end up paying us great attention no doubt in their endeavor to keep vigil over our table. In all fairness now and again we did take a furtive glance over at other diners and not surprisingly they too were seemingly accorded similar if not better treatment.

For starters why not try the steamed vegetables comprising broccoli, carrot, French beans and cauliflower? Simple as it may be, it is guaranteed to leave any diner with discerning taste intrigued and a prelude to explore more. So you feel that you want something more fancy than a salad, no sweat. You can always order the chicken lollipop or the chicken wings. Then again for that street wise feel then go with the Rolex of beef or chicken. Needless to say no visit to a decent eatery of the caliber of Zimbali would be complete without the inclusion of meat. If this is the case, then the answer lies in the Zimbali Meaty platters which come in a choice of three. For a group of three or four depending on your appetite, the choice would have to be the gargantuan ‘Extra Meaty Platter’ which is priced at shs 120’000 and comes with grilled chicken, roast goat, pan fried sausages, grilled pork, boiled cassava, fried plantain, coleslaw etc. We were bowled over by the taste of the meats as well as the generosity and naturally the presentation. The price couldn’t be fairer! Apropos the subject of chicken, the owners of the place rear their own chickens and I swear that they are tastier than the ordinary run of the mill birds from the established dealers who no doubt are very professional and do a credible job all the more so considering that their sales are in millions of chickens per day! Be that as it may, the Zimbali owners’ chicken, to stretch the point, are of a bespoke nature in a manner of speaking.

For fish lovers the answer lies in the whole Victoria fish that can be requested to be deboned or otherwise. It is a wonderful choice that will leave you raving at the marvelous finished product.

A foursome can get by with a couple of hundred thousand bob along with a glass of wine each, a couple of starters that would be shared, three main courses and some dessert.

2024 Zimbali have decided to come up with a new and novel idea for office workers. They are offering corporate entities within the CBD a meal for shs 380’000 (read 21 working days) which allows one to enjoy any one of their Bistro and Lounge meals viz. Breakfast, lunch buffet or selected items from the a la carte menu. Inquire from them for further details.





The place: Zimbali Bistro and Lounge

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Plot 44 Lumumba Avenue, Nakasero

The Space: Spacious and semi alfresco

The Crowd: Middle class Ugandans

The Bar: A good selection of juices, wines, sodas and spirits

Menu: From the following selection viz. Goat sauté shs 35’000, Victoria whole fish shs 50’000, Zimbali whole chicken shs 62’000, oven baked leg of goat shs 75’000, mini platter shs 75’000, regular meaty platter shs 100’000, and extra meat platter shs 120’000

Recommended dishes: The Extra Meat Platter is definitely a winner

The damage: A foursome can get by with shs 200’000

Sound level: Very good

Parking: Available in the forecourt and very secure

Smoke free zone: Not allowed

Service: Professional and good

What we liked: The portions are simply gargantuan and the food is of the highest standard

If you go: Open for lunch and supper daily seven days a week though the buffet is served Monday to Friday and never on public holidays.

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/ don’t waste your time.