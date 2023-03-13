Bwindi listed among the most beautiful places in the world

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has been listed among the 25 of the world's most beautiful places by CNN. March 8, 2023, CNN released its round-up of the most beautiful places in the world, and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest topped the list.

The destinations have been rated as most spectacular, full of hidden and overt beauty by CNN and it is no surprise that Uganda made it to the list.

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is a UNESCO world heritage site in southwestern Uganda. It is an ancient rainforest that dates back about 25000 years ago. The impenetrable forest protects almost half of the world's remaining population of mountain gorillas, great apes that are endemic to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is a hotspot for travellers looking to gorilla trekking in Africa and every year thousands of travellers make it to the southwest of Uganda to meet up with the great apes in their natural habitat.

At the beginning of the year, the same US television channel (CNN) named Uganda among the best destinations to visit in 2023. In addition, this is the second time that CNN travel ranks Bwindi Impenetrable National Park as the most beautiful place in the whole world in less than 3 years. At first glance, it might seem like an overstatement until you ask yourself “what are the 5 things that make a place stand out as beautiful?”

Greenly

According to the travel agent centre, over 85% of travellers want to travel sustainably. And according to statistics, over 75% of travellers prefer travelling to a green destination. Now Bwindi Impenetrable Forest does not just stand out as a green destination; rather it is found within a green ecosystem.

It is a common lie that Uganda has two seasons. The dry season and a wet season. Though this seems true to Ugandans, foreigners are often thrown off balance whenever they visit the country in what presumably are considered dry months only to find the country very green.

After driving through the green valleys and hills that are eye-catching, you are welcomed into the grand finale of Uganda’s greenly at Bwindi impenetrable national park. The UNESCO heritage site stands out because of its green landscapes and thick forest cover from which it inherits part of its name “impenetrable”

Landscape

Bwindi impenetrable forest is a highland forest that naturally grew on the slopes of a large mountainous area. There is a number of photo points in and around Bwindi that are simply spectacular.

Sometimes simply relaxing at your lodge in Bwindi national park is enough to complete your holiday experience in Uganda. Even though many people usually focus on doing several activities; relaxing at a lodge in Bwindi is enough to recharge and recalibrate.

The music of the birds throughout the day, and the sun rays through the thick forest all add to the experience of your stay in this forest. It is undeniably beautiful.

Quiet Place

Bwindi impenetrable is a quiet place. Unlike parks like Serengeti and Masai mara which are open to any number of tourists, Bwindi has a limit on the number of people allowed to trek gorillas. This limit helps to keep the place less congested regardless of how busy it might be.

It is one place that honeymooners would never regret visiting. Serenity, and natural beauty are some of the terms that easily come to mind when you think of Bwindi impenetrable national park.

Rivers

Bwindi has five major rivers that can easily be accessed during a forest or nature walk. It would be an understatement to simply focus on the wildlife in this forest given the fact that its rivers present a special opportunity for forest bathing, meditation as well as unique photography.

During the nature walks, you get the opportunity to interact with the few remaining villages within the park. If rivers and streams are what comprise natural beauty, then Bwindi impenetrable national park is very beautiful.

Wildlife

Commonly known for hosting the largest number of mountain gorillas; Bwindi is home to a number of wildlife species including but not limited to chimpanzees, forest elephants, forest Buffaloes, bush pigs, duikers, giant forest hogs, butterflies and over 300 bird species.

The main tourism activity offered in Bwindi is watching the endangered mountain gorillas on guided gorilla treks through the forest. On this journey, a group of not more than 8 tourists sets out every day to encounter the endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat.

The activity starts as early as 7:30 am and usually ends before 4:00pm. Most of the treks usually end between 12pm and 3pm depending on how close or how far the mountain gorillas are from the starting or finishing point.

Besides Bwindi; only two other African destinations made it to the list of the 25 most beautiful places to visit in the world and these are Samburu National Park of Kenya and Mount Toubkal of Morocco.

