Prime

Culture, travel and music light up Ekyooto Ha Mpango cultural festival

The King of Tooro, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi the fourth, launches Ekyooto Ha Mpango cultural festival at Mucwa Chambers- Tooro’s Parliament grounds. PHOTO/ EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru launched the celebrations to mark 200 years of Tooro existence. Leaders want to make Fort Portal City a top tourism destination and one of the greenest cities in the world, with clean energy and sustainable environment. 

The boat regatta on Lake Saaka quenched the adventurers’ spirit. Fit and agile riders cycled from Kampala to Fort Portal, travellers went on a royal tour then artistes- traditional and contemporary, entertained audiences, while fashion models flaunted some trendy outfits.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.