Festival tourism likely to be the next big thing

Uganda’s cultural, music, and art festivals radiate a captivating beauty, blending traditional heritage with contemporary expressions. Vibrant celebrations showcase diverse talents, foster community bonds, and draw global attention, making these festivals pivotal in preserving cultural richness and fostering creative exchange.

Festivals also offer a country a chance to showcase its immense tourism tapestry. They also wield significant economic influence, acting as potent drivers of revenue and foreign exchange, contributing substantially to a region or country’s economic growth.

Festivals held annually in Uganda such as the Rwenzori Theluji Festival, Ekyooto Ha Mpango, the Bayimba International Festival, and the Nyege Nyege Music Festival draw thousands of visitors - both local and international and offer a chance to promote Uganda’s tourism offerings and experiences.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is actively promoting local festivals to drive the tourism sector growth and expand the country’s tourism portfolio. Festival tourism provides an alternative to the traditional wildlife and safari.

The UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova notes that Tourism is a multifaceted sector that cuts across the different sectors with a huge multiplier effect

“These events not only serve as platforms to preserve and celebrate traditional customs but also play a pivotal role in boosting tourism, attracting both local and international visitors. With the revival of Uganda Airlines, telecommunication infrastructure, peace and security and improved road networks that connect even to the remotest areas of the country including tourism sites and attractions, the task is now up to us to leverage these developments and opportunities therein to develop the industry,” Ajarova notes.





The Potential

“Attracting a diverse array of visitors, festivals stimulate the tourism industry, resulting in increased spending on accommodations, transportation, and local goods and services. This influx of tourists not only benefits the hospitality and retail sectors but also generates employment opportunities, ranging from event management professionals to local vendors, fostering economic development,” says UTB spokesperson, Dr Simplicious Gessa.

“Festivals also prompt infrastructure development, as the need for enhanced facilities arises to accommodate the growing number of festival-goers. Improved transportation, upgraded accommodations, and enhanced public spaces become lasting legacies, benefiting the local community long after the festival concludes. In essence, festivals emerge as dynamic economic catalysts, fostering cultural exchange, supporting local businesses, and encouraging tourism, collectively elevating the economic vibrancy of a region or country,” he adds.

It is worth noting that festivals serve as vibrant showcases for cultural and creative industries, providing a platform for artists, artisans, and performers. This celebration of local arts, crafts, music, and traditions not only adds cultural value but also bolsters the economy by creating avenues for the sale of cultural products and merchandise.

Furthermore, local festivals present a unique opportunity to enhance community vitality, foster a stronger sense of belonging, and promote participatory growth. It is crucial for communities to proactively take the lead and assume the role of guardians of their cultural heritage to fully harness the potential that these festivals hold.

“Festivals promote cultural exchange and ensure that future generations understand the history of their country which is important for shaping the future. These can be good platforms to direct the conversation on climate action and conservation of wildlife which is beyond the fanfare,” notes tour operator, Jackson Lule

Local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, benefit from festivals as they gain exposure and witness a surge in sales. The promotional aspect of festivals extends to the international stage, attracting foreign visitors who contribute significantly to foreign exchange earnings. The spending of international tourists on accommodations, transportation, and souvenirs injects external revenue into the local economy, bolstering economic stability and improving the balance of payment.





Global outlook

In 2019, global tourism data highlighted the surge in popularity of music festivals such as Coachella and Tomorrowland, with an average fan attending three festivals yearly. A staggering 32 million people attended at least one U.S. event in 2014, and the Glastonbury Festival drew 203,000 visitors.

A 2018 study revealed a nearly equal gender distribution (49% female, 51% male), with over half aged 18-34. A preference for live events was at 74%. UK festivals attracted 10.4 million attendees in 2016, and Bonnaroo hosted 80,000 in 2019.