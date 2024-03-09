Adventure travel: The biggest seller in Busoga

She gets her name from ohusoga, a Lusamia word that means swimming. The people of Samia used to refer to people of this area who used to cross to other areas swimming and using canoes as Abasoga. However, some people say the Abasoga got their name from the Busoga hill in Bukooli. This is a legend I came across in the book Best of Busoga-Inside the Cradle of the Nile a year ago.

A bit about Busoga

Busoga sub-region is located between River Nile to the West, River Mpologoma to the East, Lake Kyoga to the North, and Lake Victoria to the South. Like any sub-region, everybody-even those who have never set foot here- has a story to tell about Busoga. Some know her unsentimental inhabitants, and others know her for Rolex, the popular street food. Others believe the area is a true home of hospitality. Opinion is free and forever shifting, but truth is a rock. And the reality is that much has changed, more for the good than bad in Busoga.

Adventure tourism soars high, tourism investment is not what it used to be, and infrastructure has improved. A nod to collaborations between the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Ministry of Tourism and Heritage- Busoga Kingdom, and the private sector arm of tourism in Busoga.

The Explore Busoga campaign differed from the previous editions of Eastern, Bunyoro, northern and western. Unlike before, this time the majority of participants born between 1997 and 2012 (known as Gen Z) were not allowed to participate. Instead, the campaign was open to those above 25 years, including a few Gen Zees, more millennials, and Gen X. In total, 456 participants attended the campaign. The selection process favoured tour operators and individuals who had participated in any of the previous editions. It is no secret that it has been challenging to fully enjoy Uganda’s great outdoors when you are surrounded by crowds of students who cannot afford the available discounted accommodation, activities and meals. During the Explore Busoga campaign, unlike the previous editions, locals and businesses overwhelmingly participated in the exchange of cash at various destination points.

The tourist fares

Tourism entails visitors spending money on attractions, accommodation, amenities, accessibility, and activities at a destination. At Najjembe Market, food vendors increased the prices of their drinks and snacks, taking advantage of unsuspecting travellers. Accommodation facilities also raised their prices by an average of 50 percent, including the modest facility on Kiira Road in Jinja, where I stayed for three nights.

In Buyende District, a one Kisaame rode his bicycle to Kagulu rock where he sells pineapples for Shs500 on a normal day. During the Kagulu hill climbing challenge, the same pineapples sold for either Shs2,000 or Shs3,000.

Jose Chameleone, a good will ambassador of tourism listens to the guide at Bishop Hannington Site.

PHOTO | Marvin Miles Mugerwa

It is also worth noting that at Kagulu, the site guides are knowledgeable, and the Government of Uganda has taken a progressive approach to developing the infrastructure on the rock. Kagulu rock offers spectacular views of Teso, Busoga and Lango, and is revered in Busoga heritage as the first migration and settlement point. Prince Mukama Nyamutukura, who came from the royal Babiito in Bunyoro, is believed to have settled here.

In 2014, President Yoweri Museveni promised to develop the area, and 10 years later, the fulfillment of his promise is evident in the concrete staircase, shelters, visitor shades, and the Nyamutukura monument on top. In the same year, Hon Rebecca Kadaga endorsed Dr Jose Chameleone as the Busoga Tourism goodwill ambassador. Now, after a decade, it is no surprise that Chameleone agreed to team up with artiste John Blaq and kickboxer Moses Golola to explore Busoga.

Participants of Explore busoga at the Nile bridge in jinja. PHOTO | MARVIN MILES MUGERWA.





Adventure

On the third day of the Jinja adventure experience, travellers got to go tubing, bungee jumping, and quad biking, among other activities. I was able to take advantage of the 50 percent discount offer to take a leap of faith and bungee jump off a 43-metre platform into the Nile River. Earlier, while observing the adventure operators at Busowoko Falls, I noticed an influx of youth making ends meet. However, upon interaction, I noticed that some of them may not have a good understanding of operational and safety standards in adventure tourism. This presents an opportunity for Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage Busoga Kingdom and the private sector, to provide training for these operators to ensure they meet the required global standards. Given that Jinja city is experiencing a boom in adventure tourism. Training will be essential to maintain safety and quality standards.





Commendation

The organisers recognised the important role played by digital technology in promoting domestic tourism campaigns. Thanks to tech-savvy travellers, most of whom were tweeps such as Derrick Ssenyonyi, a travel micro celebrity for timely updates.

Moses Golola and John Blaq enjoy mchomo at Najjembe pitstop. Photo | Marvin Miles Mugerwa.

Sadly, participants never considered the impact of their litter, such as plastic bottles on the people who have to deal with it. Solid waste management is a critical aspect of sustainable tourism development at any destination. Waste repulses travellers.

Beverage companies ought to collaborate with the Busoga tourism fraternity to manage plastic waste disposal at tourist hotspots.

About that time

The fun that was

