Agro processing farms to get financial boost

Farmers in a maize garden in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

  • UGEFA is seeking high-potential small and medium-sized enterprises looking for debt finance to invest in their business.

The European Union (EU)-funded Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) programme, which provides sustainable Ugandan enterprises with support to scale and contribute to a green and inclusive economy, has today announced that it is accepting applications for its fourth and final cohort to join its programme.

