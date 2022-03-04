Farmers can feed themselves better if taught what to do

Author, Michael J Ssali. PHOTO/FILE

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Every ethnic community in Uganda has indigenous fruits, vegetables, and other food crops that have disappeared.

The big irony is that much as our country is praised for its good climate and naturally fertile soils the government spends a lot of money on treating malnutrition related illnesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.