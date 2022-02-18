Prime

Bamboo growing: Earn top dollar, save the environment

 Dr Moreen Uwimbabazi stands in the bamboo forest at NaFORRI-Kifu in Mukono District. Photos/George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Meeting fuel demands has pushed scientists to explore the possibility of using bamboo as a substitute. Researchers at the National Forestry Resources Research Institute (NaFORRI) at Kifu in Mukono District have resorted to bamboo as a source of fuel.
  • Dr Moreen Uwimbabazi, is the project lead for the Forest Product and Services Programmes with three scientists and five technicians, who are looking into sustainable wood fuel extraction using fuel wood by tapping into the potential of bamboo.

The programme, which is funded by the government and at one time in 2014 by the World Bank, looks at an alternative source of conserving forests. The possibilities are limitless with the bamboo, which is looked at in the country as ornamental.
Bamboo is a fast-growing fibrous plant that is grown by some people for ornamental reasons. Yet scientists believe that its attributes can get the pressure off the forests.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.