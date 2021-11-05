Farm camp gives learners glimpse of the future

David Mununuzi, an aquaculture technician at Rwebitaba ZARDI, shows farmers how to identify the sex of fish.

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • As part of expanding the impact of their agriculture education, they distribute heifers to other schools. The parent stock was donated by the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC).

Uganda produces food with a potential to feed more than 200 million people according to estimates by the World Bank.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.