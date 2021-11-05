Resourceful tips from Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic

Some came on foot, others on motorbikes, personal vehicles and taxis. Not even the early morning drizzles thawed the enthusiasm of the 200 invited farmers as they flocked Rwebitaba ZARDI in Kyembogo, Fort Portal City, for the 24th Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic.

In their hands were notebooks and pens, and a copy of Seeds of Gold, all in anticipation of what they were going to learn at the event sponsored by Naro, Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank, NSSF and Zoetis.

Farmers speak out

Maureen Kabugho, from Kamwenge District, wanted to know about the best practices to follow to improve her dairy herd.

“Successful dairy farming involves giving your animals balanced feeds, good record-keeping practices, proper breeding and frequently checking on the animals’ health,” Dr Robooni Tumuhimbise, the director of Rwebitaba ZARDI, explained.

“I am a keen follower of the farm clinics. I have attended four clinics and did not want to miss this one,” said Christopher Mubiito, a dairy farmer from Kamwenge, who also grows tea on 20 acres.

The farmer arrived in Fort Portal City a day before the event, and sought accommodation at a nearby hotel.

“What I learn from the clinics is invaluable. I always ensure I arrive early so that I don’t miss anything.”

“Now I know how to plant different grasses and the time when it is supposed to be harvested and how to feed the animals,” said Rosette Kaija, from Nyakasura in Kabarole District.

Col Steven Basaliza, a tea farmer from Kabarole District, said: “I travelled today morning purposely for this training, I have been growing tea but today I have got new knowledge I did not know. It is today that I have come to know that before planting I need to first test my soil.”

Maureen Kasiime from Kamwenge District said the training equipped her with skills on how to start fish farming saying that previously she had no idea.

“When I go back home I will start fish farming because the knowledge I have acquired is enough now, I know how to dig a fish pond and how to feed the fish and time of harvesting,” he said.

Edwin Atukunda Beekunda, a farmer from Kamwenge District, called upon his colleagues to interact and share knowledge and ideas on agribusinesses to uplift each other. Beekunda has more than 40 acres of tea in Kamwenge.

Arthur Asaba, a farmer from Kyenjojo District, said his interest was to learn about bees most especially the stingless type.

“This training has equipped me with knowledge on how to keep bees,” he said.

“I now know that a farmer must consult an expert before excavating a fish pond,” Amb Steven Katenta Apuli from Kabarole District, said.

Lessons

According to Dr Sadik Kassim, the deputy director general of Naro, the clinics offer farmers a golden opportunity to get quality knowledge and skills, access a wide range of products at farm level as compared to when they just go to an agrovet and purchase a product that they have very little knowledge and guidelines about.

“The importance of such events is that farmers come with questions and go back home with solutions,” said Dr Sadik.