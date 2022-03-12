Farmers hold organic farming caravan

 Farmers learning about organic farming practices at Sulma Farm in Luweero. The farmers visited different organic farms to create linkages. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The organisers want to stimulate debate, understanding, and appreciation of organic farming practices in order to strengthen food systems among smallholder farmers.

At least 50 farmers drawn from across the country drove through the districts of Wakiso, Luweero, Kayunga, and Buikwe to learn about organic farming from those already involved in the production, value addition, agro-input supply and agro-processing.

