David Baguma gives his cows clean water four times a day. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

Baguma: Model farmer with a successful agro-tourism approach

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • At David Baguma’s farm, there is a feeds processing system for cattle from Napier grass preserved by molasses.
  • The grass is shredded using cottage machines. It feeds the farmer’s cows, and he sells to other farmers in need of feeds.

By training he is a civil engineer and by upbringing he is a farmer. David Baguma’s father made sure that he grew up around the farm to appreciate it as a source of livelihood. 

