Farmers must do things differently in the new year

Farmers tend to avocado seedlings. Photo | Michael J Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Every passing year we tend to see more negative effects of climate change.

The New Year, 2022, has come with some challenges for farmers. The cost of farming is now a lot higher than before when one thinks of the rising prices of inputs such as pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers.

