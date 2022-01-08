Prime

Flavouring yoghurt with coffee, cocoa

Coffee-flavoured yoghurt on display during the Food Festival last month. PHOTO/LOMINDA AFEDRARU

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • One of the greatest value addition to coffee and cocoa is around the corner. Scientists in Uganda are creating options for coffee and cocoa farmers by producing yoghurt flavoured with coffee and cocoa. 

Yogurt, which is mainly processed from milk, is known for its health benefits including high protein, calcium, vitamins and live culture which can enhance the emotional microbial system of the body.

