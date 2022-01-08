Prime

Gerald Ssendaula: A farmer of many faces

Former Finance minister Gerald Ssendaula inspects his gardens. PHOTO/MICHEAL J SSALI

By  Michael J Ssali

  • Agriculture is the true love of retired Finance minister Gerald Ssendaula. He is aware of the plethora of challenges facing farmers every day on the farm.
  • The mixed farmer offers insights on successful farm management.

Mr Gerald Ssendaula, former minister of Finance, is a farmer of many faces. He is a large scale coffee farmer and the chairman of National Union of Coffee Agribusiness and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE). One could, therefore easily mistake him to be just a large scale coffee farmer. But he is also a large-scale livestock farmer with two or three different ranches where he keeps hundreds of dairy cattle, beef cattle, goats, and pigs. 

