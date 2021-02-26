By Editor More by this Author

How do I know my pigs are on heat? Aloysius Kayemba, Vumba, Luweero District

Dear Aloysius (Answered by Joseph Musisi, veterinary officer)

Some farmers do not know when their pigs are on heat. If a pig misses heat on four occasions, it actually becomes infertile. This is why it is important to know when your pigs are on heat.

The first signs to look out for a pig on heat is to examine the valve. If it is swollen, reddened and discharging mucus, chances are high that it is on heat.

You can also use what we call the pressure test. This is where a farmer presses on the back of the pig. If it does not run away and you detect that it is enjoying the pressing, then quickly transfer it to the boars’ room or you can apply artificial insemination depending on your choice.

Pigs normally come to heat every 21 days if they are not pregnant or lactating and a heat can last up to three days. Other signs to look out for may include the female’s ears in an erect position during standing heat and her tail may also move to expose her vulva.

Pigs on heat often become restless and can mount pen mates or sometimes bucks.

Treating piglets

How long should it take for piglets to get their first treatment and which medicine? Ephraim Musiitwa

Dear Musiitwa, (Answered by Stanley Ikokot, vet officer – Bukedea)

Iron is important in an animal’s healthy growth and milk alone may not be sufficient.

Therefore, iron injections are the first to be given to the piglets within the first week of life. This is aimed at correcting iron deficiency which can lead to anaemia. The common drug is called iron dextran which is applied depending on the bodyweight. Each piglet is injected with a dose of 100-200mg.

The medication is injected deep on the buttocks or the neck. But veterinary doctors must ensure that the pigs are not deficient in vitamin E or selenium. In that case, iron may become toxic.

